Buccaneers Bring Back Veteran DE Jason Pierre-Paul With Practice Squad Signing
The Buccaneers are bringing defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul back, signing the veteran player to their practice league on Monday following a workout, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Pierre-Paul, who is now 36 years old, last played in the NFL in 2023 for the Dolphins. He played in Tampa Bay from 2018 to ’21, winning one Super Bowl title there. He started his career with the Giants from 2010 to ’17, winning another Super Bowl title with New York.
During his career thus far, Pierre-Paul has recorded 94.5 sacks.
The Buccaneers are attempting to earn the NFC South bid for the playoffs as they’re currently tied for the lead with the Panthers with a 7–6 record. Bringing in a player who has won two Super Bowl rings could help bring that championship mindset in the Buccaneers’ locker room. We’ll see if Pierre-Paul is activated to play on the field in any of the last four games of the season.