Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig Explain Postgame Scuffle After 49ers-Panthers

Blake Silverman

Jauan Jennings and Tre’von Moehrig got into it after the 49ers-Panthers game.
Jauan Jennings and Tre’von Moehrig got into it after the 49ers-Panthers game. / Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
This week’s edition of Monday Night Football wasn’t too memorable over its 60 minutes of game time. After the final whistle, though, 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings and Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig provided some fireworks in the form of a brief postgame scuffle.

The two players got into a heated altercation as both sides met to shake hands after San Francisco’s 20-9 win. Jennings went up to Moehrig and took a swipe at him before he was swiftly escorted away from the scene.

The feud was apparently caused by an incident during the game where cameras caught Moehrig hitting Jennings below the belt after a play. The initial contact was not flagged, but both players may be hearing from the league office following the dust up.

Both players explained their respective sides of the story postgame. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the moment, too, mentioning that Moehrig “took a cheap shot” at Jennings.

“The TV is going to tell you what happened man,” Jennings said. “I was just responding, to me, some childish behavior. That’s all it was.”

The receiver had some colorful commentary to end his postgame media scrum as he poked some fun at the moment.

Moehrig explained his actions and the boiled tensions by saying Jennings was “talking crazy.”

“It just manifested,” he said. “He wanted to do some stuff after the play, talking crazy, so that’s all there is to it.”

Moehrig said that Jennings pushed him in the back after a play, too, and that the players don’t have any prior history.

We’ll see if any discipline comes down from the NFL as the league reviews the heated moment between Jennings and Moehrig.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

