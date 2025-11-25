Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig Explain Postgame Scuffle After 49ers-Panthers
This week’s edition of Monday Night Football wasn’t too memorable over its 60 minutes of game time. After the final whistle, though, 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings and Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig provided some fireworks in the form of a brief postgame scuffle.
The two players got into a heated altercation as both sides met to shake hands after San Francisco’s 20-9 win. Jennings went up to Moehrig and took a swipe at him before he was swiftly escorted away from the scene.
The feud was apparently caused by an incident during the game where cameras caught Moehrig hitting Jennings below the belt after a play. The initial contact was not flagged, but both players may be hearing from the league office following the dust up.
Both players explained their respective sides of the story postgame. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the moment, too, mentioning that Moehrig “took a cheap shot” at Jennings.
“The TV is going to tell you what happened man,” Jennings said. “I was just responding, to me, some childish behavior. That’s all it was.”
The receiver had some colorful commentary to end his postgame media scrum as he poked some fun at the moment.
Moehrig explained his actions and the boiled tensions by saying Jennings was “talking crazy.”
“It just manifested,” he said. “He wanted to do some stuff after the play, talking crazy, so that’s all there is to it.”
Moehrig said that Jennings pushed him in the back after a play, too, and that the players don’t have any prior history.
We’ll see if any discipline comes down from the NFL as the league reviews the heated moment between Jennings and Moehrig.