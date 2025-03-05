Jaxon Smith-Njigba Had Perfect Reaction to DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett News
The Seattle Seahawks wide receiving corps was hit with a double whammy on Wednesday, after Tyler Lockett was released and DK Metcalf requested a trade. One teammate had the perfect reaction to the news.
Fellow Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba took to X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted, "Ayooo wtf."
Smith-Njigba's two running buddies are headed out the door which is leaving him with an even tighter grip as Seattle No. 1 wide receiver.
Smith-Njigba led the Seahawks in receptions (100), yards (1,130) and receiving touchdowns (six) during the 2024 season. The former first-rounder has become a Pro Bowler and established himself as a legit top target. That said, he needs help and having Metcalf and Lockett only made him better.
Metcalf was second on the Seahawks in receptions (66), receiving yards (992) and receiving touchdowns (five) in 2024, while Lockett was third in catches (49) and receiving yards (600). That's a lot of production for Seattle to replace.
Getting rid of Lockett and Metcalf will help Seattle's cap situation tremendously. Lockett was set to have a cap hit of $30.9 million for 2025, while Metcalf's will be $31.8 million. Moving both will leave room for other improvements.
Still, Smith-Njigba is likely to feel a bit lonely in the wide receiver meeting room.