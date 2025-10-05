Jaxson Dart Had Four-Word Message for Teammates After Turnover-Laden Loss vs. Saints
The high of Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart's first win lasted approximately seven days.
On Sunday, New York was unable to replicate the success of Week 4 and fell 26-14 to the Saints in a tough loss on the road. At first, it seemed like the Giants could do it—the team jumped out to an early 14-3 lead at the start of the second. But the offense just couldn't hold onto the ball, and at one point committed turnovers on five consecutive possessions, including a lost fumble and two interceptions from Dart.
Speaking after the contest, Dart took accountability for the loss, giving a simple message to his teammates: "This one's on me."
"I told as many guys as I [could] in the locker room, 'This one's on me and I'm gonna get better.' I expect myself to play better in these games and to win 'em," he said.
Asked why he thought he shouldered the loss, Dart had a pretty mature response back: "I'm the leader of the offense," he said. "So I think that any time that those things happen, it kind of falls back on the leaders. Gotta take that responsibility and I'm gonna continue to have conversations with the guys. We're gonna clean that stuff up."
Outside of the turnovers, Dart threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns. He emphasized in his presser that he believed the Giants were moving the ball well; it was just the mistakes that cost them the game.
But he sounds eager to clean those issues up and get ready for the next contest on the docket. It'll be a tough one—a short turnaround to face the Eagles on Thursday—but even so, there is still plenty of season ahead.