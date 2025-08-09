3 Takeaways From Jaxson's Dart Preseason Debut for Giants
Months after the Giants traded back into the first round to draft Jaxson Dart, he made his preseason debut against the Bills on Saturday. Russell Wilson got the start for New York, but Dart came in after the first drive and saw extensive action during the first half of the game.
Over four drives, Dart led three scoring drives, putting up a touchdown and two field goals for the Giants. Many of his reps did come against Buffalo's second-stringers, but he still performed nicely and finished 12-19 for 154 yards and one touchdown.
Here are three takeaways from Darts' debut.
Dart Impressed Under Pressure
Being able to navigate and maintain poise under pressure is essential for any quarterback in today's NFL, and Dart naturally maneuvered around the pocket while navigating the Bills' rush.
This was best exemplified on Dart's lone touchdown throw of the afternoon. With a Bills' defender coming unblocked at him, Dart had no issue getting the perfect throw off down the field and absorbing a massive hit.
Along with his touchdown, Dart also showed he could step up in the pocket and fire a pass for a first down, or shift away from pressure and use his legs to scamper down the field.
Dart Looked Comfortable & Decisive Leading the Giants Offense
Outside of his touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Dart did not necessarily make many "wow" throws, but instead was assured leading the offense down the field. Dart not only looked good operating the offense, but regularly making the right throw or decision depending on the situation.
Credit should go to the Giants' staff for setting Dart up with several quick and easy completions to get him comfortable early on. A mix of screens and short passes largely helped the Giants drive down the field and allow Dart get into a rhythm to then complete his touchdown or make the right play with pressure bearing down on him.
Room for Greater Accuracy & Consistency
Dart put together a very positive debut, but there is room for him to improve going forward.
As the broadcast pointed out a few times, Dart had a couple passes batted down and was off-target on a few throws that could have been completed for first downs. It's far from uncommon for even great quarterbacks to make a few off-target throws, and Dart made good decisions and was accurate overall (he completed 63.2% of his passes), but he likely will still want a couple of those throws back.