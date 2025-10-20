Jaxson Dart Looked So Devastated After Broncos' Stunning Comeback Over Giants
This one's gonna hurt.
Through three quarters on Sunday afternoon, the Giants appeared to be on their way to an impressive upset win on the road over the Broncos. Led by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart—who just orchestrated a statement win against Philadelphia last week—the Giants took a 19-0 lead over the first three quarters.
After holding the Broncos without a single point, Denver came back in the fourth quarter, scoring 33 points to stun the Giants and move to 5-2 on the season.
The Broncos scored their first points of the game early in the fourth quarter, lowering the Giants' lead to 19-8. New York responded though to extend their lead to 26-8, but the Broncos added two more touchdowns to lower the deficit to three. The Broncos received help from the defense, who picked off Dart midway through the fourth quarter to gave the offense a short field.
The Broncos then took a 30-26 with a touchdown drive that left less than two minutes remaining on the clock, but the Giants rallied back. New York took advantage of pass interference that set up Dart to score on a one-yard touchdown run to retake the lead.
Unfortunately for the Giants, kicker Jude McAtamney missed the extra point. Instead of taking a three-point lead, the Giants only went up 32-30, giving Denver the opportunity to win the game with a field goal. He missed two extra points during the game—the difference between a win and a loss for New York.
The Broncos came through, with Nix leading the offense 56 yards down the field in under 40 seconds to set up Will Lutz for the game-winning field goal. As Lutz kicked the winning field goal, Dart looked to be in disbelief as the Giants endured an absolutely crushing loss.
Dart finished 15-33 for 283 yards, three touchdowns and an interception along with 11 rushing yards and a touchdown. It was a good performance against one of the best defenses in the NFL, but that interception proved costly in the loss.
The loss of course is not solely on Dart or McAtamney. After all, the Giants defense holds responsibility as well after giving up multiple touchdown drives and 33 fourth quarter points to let the Broncos come back to win.
It was a collapse of extraordinary proportions, and one Dart will have to live with in just his fourth career start.