Cam Skattebo Reveals What He Said to Get Called for Taunting vs. Eagles

Stephen Douglas

Cam Skattebo was not flagged for doing flips after scoring touchdowns, but he was penalized for taunting.
Cam Skattebo, Jaxon Dart and the Giants basically had a coming out party on Thursday Night Football against the Eagles in Week 6. Skattebo rushed for 98 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns, breaking out increasingly impressive gymnastics routines with each score.

While none of his end zone celebrations went too far, officials did still penalize the rookie running back for taunting during the fourth quarter. After he took a big hit along the sideline from safety Andre Mukuba, Skattebo popped up and ran back to the huddle. When he passed Mukuba he shouted something and a flag was thrown.

After the game Skattebo and Dart were interviewed on the Prime Video postgame show, and he revealed exactly what he said to draw the flag after he was asked about being a couple yards short of a 100-yard game.

"I got a 15-yard penalty for saying 'first down' so I'll take that," Skattebo told the Prime crew.

As Al Michaels noted last week, taunting is now a felony in the NFL.

