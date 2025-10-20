Jaxson Dart Quick to Take Responsibility for ‘Unacceptable’ Interception vs. Broncos
Rookie Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart did a lot of good things during Sunday's game vs. the Broncos. He threw for three touchdowns, for instance, and regained his team the lead with less than 40 seconds left. But it will be the Giants' collapse in the contest's fourth quarter—which saw them allow 33 points, miss a crucial PAT and then lose 33-32 on a go-ahead field goal from Denver—that fans and players will remember.
Among these memorable mistakes in the final frame was a costly interception from Dart, upon which the Broncos were able to capitalize to bring the game within three. There was some back-and-forth scoring right after, so it's not like it ended things for the Giants then and there, but it's safe to say looking back that it shifted the momentum and fueled Denver's ultimate win.
Speaking postgame, a frustrated Dart was asked if he was beating himself up for the error. And his response was pretty unflinching.
"Yeah, absolutely," the young QB said. "I can't do that. We were in full control of the game. In that situation, you can't do that. That was an unacceptable mistake by me."
You can watch his full presser here.
To be fair, the loss is not all on Dart; other things went wrong in addition to that pick. But he'll definitely be thinking of the what-ifs all week long, until he gets another chance vs. the Eagles next week.