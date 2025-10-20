Giants Kicker Jude McAtamney Apologized for Costly Missed Kick in Loss to Broncos
The Giants suffered arguably the most stunning loss of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, blowing a 19–0 lead to ultimately lose 33–32 to the Broncos. New York collapsed badly in the fourth quarter, surrendering 295 yards to Denver while failing to take care of the football themselves.
One of the lowest points for the Giants came after Jaxson Dart gave his team a 32–30 lead with 40 seconds remaining in the game. Kicker Jade McAtamney shanked the extra point, which allowed the Broncos to win the game on a last-second field goal of their own.
Afterward, McAtamney addressed the loss and took responsibility for his missed kick.
"Got to make the kicks. I'm not going to shy away from that. I'll take full responsibility," McAtamney said.
"If the snap's not perfect, the hold's not perfect, I'm a professional kicker. I've got to be able to make those... The ball was there, the laces were good. I've just got to make a play," he added.
Entering Sunday's contest, McAtamney had only attempted two field goals and eight PATs. He'd hit seven of his eight extra point attempts. McAtamney didn't attempt a field goal in Week 7, but he went 2-for-4 on extra point opportunities. Considering the Giants lost by one point, it's easy to see why he feels responsible for the loss.
The Giants started the season with Graham Gano as their kicker, but an injury knocked him out of commission after just three games. They then signed former Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, but opted to activate McAtamney instead of rolling with the experienced veteran. McAtamney is 2-for-2 on field goal attempts and 9-for-12 on PATs since taking over the role, though it remains to be seen if another kicking change is looming after his lackluster showing on Sunday.