Jaxson Dart Is Saying All the Right Things After Impressive Preseason With Giants
Jaxson Dart was impressive once again on Thursday night as the Giants rookie quarterback continued his preseason preparation. His performance through three games has impressed some knowledgeable people and caused them to speculate that Dart could be a future star. But the Ole Miss product has maintained some perspective and continued to say all the right things to the media about what he brings to the table and where he fits into the team's plans.
"I'm just shifting my perspective to be the best teammate I can be," Dart said. "Russ has completely earned that role for him, he's played amazing. He's played elite."
"We're all really good players," Dart added of his colleagues in New York's quarterback room. "I think everybody's seen that throughout practices, throughout camp."
Again, it's preseason. Yet seeing Dart and Tommy DeVito look good has to give Giants fans some optimism for the year given Wilson's age and spotty time in Pittsburgh. Throw in Jameis Winston as a wild card and there's quite a stew going. The future might be very bright and it's good to see someone this fresh in the pros operate like a savvy vet.