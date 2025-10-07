Jaxson Dart Had Three-Word Message on Availability vs. Eagles Amid Hamstring Injury
Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report due to a hamstring injury ahead of Thursday's game against the Eagles.
But Giants fans do not have to be alarmed, it sounds like Dart is just fine.
"Yeah, never a doubt," Dart said in media availability on Tuesday when asked if he would play Thursday night.
Since taking over as the starter, Dart has completed 65.0% of his passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions. He has also rushed 19 times for 109 yards and an additional score.
The Giants will look to pick up what would be an impressive divisional win on Thursday night with Dart under center for his third game as a pro.
