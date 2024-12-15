Jay Glazer Details Mid-Game Sideline Confrontation Between John Lynch, De'Vondre Campbell
The San Francisco 49ers' narrow 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night unfolded with internal controversy that quickly became public.
After the game, it was revealed that linebacker De'Vondre Campbell refused to enter the game for San Francisco when asked, and went back to the locker room in the middle of the game. His teammates seemed to universally dislike the decision and spoke openly to reporters afterwards about the high likelihood that Campbell had played his last snap for the 49ers.
It was a strange situation and one that rarely plays out so publicly. On Sunday, FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed it was even more public than anticipated.
As it turns out, 49ers general manager John Lynch heard about Campbell's refusal to play and went down to the bench to confront the linebacker during the game. After what sounded like an intense exchange, it was Lynch himself who sent Campbell packing and kicked him off the field.
"(The 49ers) started seeing about the second quarter that he was refusing to go in," Glazer explained on FOX NFL Sunday. "General manager John Lynch actually went down there in the fourth quarter and confronted De'Vondre... It was Lynch who sent him to the locker room."
A very strange situation for San Francisco, but a conclusion is likely to be reached soon. Glazer also reported that the 49ers are working with the league to levy a maximum suspension on Campbell.
The moral of this story? Don't mess with John Lynch.