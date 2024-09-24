SI

Jayden Daniels Had Funny One-Liner About His Touchdown Pass to Commanders' Lineman

The first touchdown pass of the young QB's career went to offensive tackle Trent Scott.

Tim Capurso

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of Monday night's game at Paycor Stadium.
The first touchdown pass of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels's career went to an unlikely player in offensive tackle Trent Scott.

After the game, a 38-33 Commanders' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, Daniels spoke to ESPN's Lisa Salters in an interview on the field.

First, he was asked who gets to keep the football from the touchdown, which was a first for Scott just as it was for Daniels.

"I had to keep it," Daniels said with a laugh. "That's my first one. I had to."

Then, perfectly understanding the rarity of linemen touchdowns in the NFL, Daniels dropped this funny one-liner.

"That's gonna be a crazy trivia in the future about who was my first career touchdown pass to," Daniels said.

Indeed.

And if Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft who is off to a fast start in his rookie year, has the kind of career the Commanders are expecting, that will become a well-known trivia question in the years to come.

Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

