Jayden Daniels's Week 3 Status in Doubt Due to Injury Suffered vs. Packers
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels underwent an MRI following his team's 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers last Thursday, and the results reportedly show a sprained knee.
According to multiple reports, it's not expected to be a long-term injury, but the signal-caller's status this coming Sunday vs. the Raiders is "in doubt." Daniels was sacked four times by Green Bay's stout defense on Thursday night.
If Daniels ultimately isn't able to suit up this coming weekend, it'll be backup quarterback Marcus Mariota taking the reins in his absence. Mariota has been with the Commanders since last season and, in three stints of relief duty in 2024, threw for four touchdowns and zero interceptions while also finding the end zone on the ground. The 31-year-old will be tasked with running the offense as his team sits at 1-1 through the first two weeks of the 2025 season.
Sunday's game between Washington and Las Vegas will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium.