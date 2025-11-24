Jayden Daniels Injury Update: Commanders Re-Evaluated QB After Bye Week
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a left elbow injury on Nov. 2 and hasn’t been cleared to play since. There is hope he will return this season as he didn’t suffer any ligament damage. In fact, there was a good chance for Daniels to return in Week 13 as Washington is coming off its bye week.
But, Daniels was re-evaluated after the bye, and sources told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that his chances of playing on Sunday vs. the Broncos are a “long shot.” It sounds like fans won’t see Daniels back on the field at least until December.
The quarterback is returning to practice this week, though. Daniels will likely be re-evaluated again this week and after Week 13, if Washington sticks to its plan of resting him again. We’ll see if there’s any improvement as the week goes on.
In Daniels’s absence, Marcus Mariota has started the last two games, losing both. He has thrown for 426 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in that span. Mariota will likely get the start again on Sunday vs. the Broncos.