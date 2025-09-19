Jayden Daniels Injury Update: Out of Sight, Out of Lineup
Jayden Daniels sprained his left knee during the Commanders' Week 2 game against the Packers. Daniels missed practice earlier this week with coach Dan Quinn saying he'd address his quarterback's status after Friday's practice.
Well, Friday came and Daniels was nowhere to be seen. We know he was nowhere to be seen because multiple media members remarked about how they couldn't see him. And if he's not practicing, that's probably not a good sign for his availability for Washington's Week 3 game against Tom Brady's Raiders.
So until Quinn or Daniels says otherwise, we can safely assume that the reigning rookie of the year will not play this weekend.
A player who the press could see was backup Marcus Mariota who will likely start against Las Vegas in place of Daniels.
Mariota has not played much over the last few years. He started 13 games for the Falcons in 2022, but has only attempted 67 total passes over the last two seasons, but the important thing is that everyone can see him.