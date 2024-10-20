Jayden Daniels' Mom Provides Mid-Game Injury Update on Commanders QB
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels exited Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter after sustaining an injury to his ribs.
With Marcus Mariota commanding the Commanders offense in his stead, and Daniels getting examined by the medical staff, his mother, Regina Jackson, provided an updated on his injury on social media.
Much to the relief of Washington fans, Jackson announced that her son was all good, suggesting that initial testing on Daniels's ribs indicated that he'd avoided a serious injury.
"He's fine #httc," wrote Jackson on X, formerly Twitter.
That's certainly an encouraging update.
Daniels had attempted just two passes prior to exiting Sunday's game. He completed both for six yards. He also burned the Panthers defense with his legs, racking up 50 yards on three carries, including a 46-yard scramble on the offense's first drive.
The Commanders announced that Daniels was questionable to return to the game, but in the meantime it was his own mother helping ease the nerves of the fan base as they awaited further updates on their franchise quarterback.