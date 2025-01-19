Jayden Daniels’s Prophetic Tweet From 2014 Resurfaces After Commanders’ Win Over Lions
Jayden Daniels has the Washington Commanders a win away from a trip to the Super Bowl after Saturday night's stunning victory over the No. 1-seed Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The rookie QB has won his first two playoff games on the road, and has quickly become everything the franchise hoped he would be when they took him with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft last April.
While Daniels's stardom continues to grow, the 24-year-old quarterback seemed to predict his future way back in 2014. In case you haven't seen it, Daniels was just 13-years-old when he tweeted: "One day you guys gonna here my name everywhere."
Turns out he was right, and then some. Look at everything he's accomplished since then:
Too good.
Washington hasn't played in a Super Bowl since it beat the Buffalo Bills in the championship game way back in 1991. That could change next week when Daniels and the Commanders will take on either the Rams or Eagles.