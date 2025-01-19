SI

Jayden Daniels’s Prophetic Tweet From 2014 Resurfaces After Commanders’ Win Over Lions

The QB called his shot way back when he was just 13 years old.

Andy Nesbitt

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders are now a win away from a trip to the Super Bowl.
Jayden Daniels and the Commanders are now a win away from a trip to the Super Bowl. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jayden Daniels has the Washington Commanders a win away from a trip to the Super Bowl after Saturday night's stunning victory over the No. 1-seed Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The rookie QB has won his first two playoff games on the road, and has quickly become everything the franchise hoped he would be when they took him with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft last April.

While Daniels's stardom continues to grow, the 24-year-old quarterback seemed to predict his future way back in 2014. In case you haven't seen it, Daniels was just 13-years-old when he tweeted: "One day you guys gonna here my name everywhere."

Turns out he was right, and then some. Look at everything he's accomplished since then:

Too good.

Washington hasn't played in a Super Bowl since it beat the Buffalo Bills in the championship game way back in 1991. That could change next week when Daniels and the Commanders will take on either the Rams or Eagles.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL