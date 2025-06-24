Jayden Daniels Reveals What’s Most Exciting About Playing With Deebo Samuel
Jayden Daniels had an excellent first year as the quarterback of the Washington Commanders. The team won 12 games and won their first playoff game in two decades and Daniels was the Rookie of the Year.
This offseason the Commanders got aggressive and added Deebo Samuel, a dangerous wide receiver, to help bolster what was already a top-10 offense in the NFL. Daniels and Samuel have been working on their chemistry on and off the field.
During a panel at Fanatics Fest this past weekend, Daniels revealed what he's most looking forward to about playing with Samuel.
"I'm excited to throw him a little screen and hopefully on the stat sheet it says a touchdown for 80 yards and I didn't have to do any of the work," Daniels said while laughing.
Samuel scored 14 touchdowns and had over 1,700 yards with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 and 12 touchdowns and 1,100 yards from scrimmage in 2023. The seasons in between haven't been as impressive, but Daniels and the Commanders are obviously banking on him being one of the most feared players in the league again in 2025. For his part, Samuel sounds optimistic as well.