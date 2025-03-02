Jayden Daniels Shares Fired-Up Message After Commanders Get Deebo Samuel
Jayden Daniels has a new weapon.
The Washington Commanders agreed to trade for Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, already adding another playmaker for Daniels and the offense. After the Commanders went to the NFC championship game in Daniels's rookie season, there has been talk that the team should bring in another wide receiver opposite Terry McLaurin. Before the new NFL year has even begun, the Commanders did just that.
Daniels shared an initial reaction to the trade on his Instagram story, reposting the news of the trade with the message: "let's work!" and "let's get to it gang!"
Daniels also shared a picture the Commanders posted of him and McLaurin smiling following the trade news to his Instagram story.
Daniels is coming off a phenomenal rookie season that saw him win Offensive Rookie of the Year and set multiple rookie records. The Commanders' Super Bowl window has opened, and they are already providing Daniels with another receiver to improve those chances.
In Samuel, the Commanders bring in a versatile player that has been explosive both running and catching the ball in the past. Samuel is coming off a down year in 2024 that saw him record 806 yards from scrimmage, four touchdowns and average just 3.2 yards per carry on the ground. In previous seasons, Samuel has been a much more dynamic player in the 49ers' offense, and even was an All-Pro in 2021 when he put up 1,405 receiving yards and 1,770 total yards from scrimmage.
Samuel might not return to his 2021 form again, but if he comes into Washington motivated from last season and exciting to play alongside a rising team and quarterback in Daniels, his performance will likely improve and the Commanders should come out winners from this trade.