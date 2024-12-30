Jayden Daniels Shares Extremely Chill Approach to the Biggest Moments
When the Washington Commanders selected Jayden Daniels with the second pick in the NFL Draft back in April, they expected big things. Even the most optimistic person in their front office, though, has to be pleasantly surprised at how quickly the rookie quarterback acclimated to the league. A spectacular debut campaigned continued on Sunday night as the Daniels drove the Commanders down the field on the opening possession of overtime and found Zach Ertz from two yards for a score that clinched a playoff spot for Washington. It was the biggest game and biggest possession of Daniels's professional career and yet he remained unflappable—as he has many times before this season.
The victorious quarterback joined Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter where he shared his mindset when the spotlight gets brightest.
And it is impressively chill.
"I just try to stay the same daily," Daniels said. "Especially throughout the game. I never get too high, never get too low, stay even-keeled. Even in these moments where it seems so big for everyone else, man, it's just another play."
Daniels finished 24-for-36 with 227 yards and three touchdown passes in the victory over Atlanta, but it was his ability to make plays with his legs that stood out the most. He rushed 16 times for 127 yards—the first time he's cracked triple digits in his NFL tenure.
Washington's surprising year will now continue into the postseason. Even the best NFC teams can't be excited by a potential matchup with the Commanders and an unusually poised rookie quarterback.