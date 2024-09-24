SI

Jayden Daniels Had Special Message for His Mom and Dad After Commanders' Win

Andy Nesbitt

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels celebrates with fans following the win against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels celebrates with fans following the win against the Cincinnati Bengals. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels put on a show Monday night, leading Washington to a 38-33 victory over Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Cincinnati. The No. 2 pick in last April's draft threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns, including a huge one late in the fourth quarter that secured the win.

Daniels looked in control all night and it seems like the Commanders have a special player under center. Not only did he make some big passes but he also led the team in rushing with 39 yards and ran for touchdown.

Following the game he praised his parents for preparing him to be successful in key moments, saying: "I just give a testament on how I was raised. Shout out to my mom and dad for instilling that in me."

Fans loved that:

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL