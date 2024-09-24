Jayden Daniels Had Special Message for His Mom and Dad After Commanders' Win
Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels put on a show Monday night, leading Washington to a 38-33 victory over Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Cincinnati. The No. 2 pick in last April's draft threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns, including a huge one late in the fourth quarter that secured the win.
Daniels looked in control all night and it seems like the Commanders have a special player under center. Not only did he make some big passes but he also led the team in rushing with 39 yards and ran for touchdown.
Following the game he praised his parents for preparing him to be successful in key moments, saying: "I just give a testament on how I was raised. Shout out to my mom and dad for instilling that in me."
