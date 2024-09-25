Jayden Daniels Wins Prestigious NFL Honor After Big Game Against Bengals
The accolades just keep coming for Jayden Daniels.
The Washington Commanders' rookie quarterback has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
Daniels set a rookie record for completion percentage in a game (91.3%) while throwing for 254 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He added 39 yards and a touchdown on the ground in a 38-33 win.
The No. 2 pick from the 2024 NFL draft, Daniels had his coming out party against the Bengals. For the second straight week, the Commanders didn't turn the ball over or punt. Every drive other than two end of half kneel-downs resulted in points. It was a remarkable feat for a rookie.
Daniels has looked the part so far this season and was in complete control on Monday night. The Commanders are 2-1 behind their rookie signal-caller and should only improve moving forward. He absolutely deserved to be honored for his performance this week.