Jaylen Waddle Says Tua Benching Is Just ‘Nature of the Business’
Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle has weighed in on his team’s bombshell decision to bench starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers.
“It’s kind of the nature of the business,” Waddle said on Thursday, “especially when we didn’t play as we should [have] this season. I mean, it's the nature of the business. Any time the team’s not having success, change is made. A couple of weeks ago, s---, I was on the chopping block, so I mean that’s just the nature of the business,” the receiver said, in a pretty diplomatic assessment of the situation.
“Regular convo, honestly,” Waddle went on after, asked what words of encouragement he shared with Tagovailoa once the adjustment was made. “Tua’s a competitor, and he loves this team. He loves going out there and competing with his guys, and I think he’s going to do what's necessary to make sure everyone’s prepared. Quinn, receivers, he’s still got this leadership role of the team.”
Running back De’Von Achane also shared some thoughts on the benching on Thursday, when he told the media that he’s just “got to trust the decision they made.”
“I wouldn’t say I had a reaction,” Achane said of the adjustment. “Quinn [is] ready, and he’s showing that he’s ready, so that's who we going out with on Sunday.”
“Tua’s my brother, so ... obviously, you know, talk to him and see where his head’s at,” he went on. “But same time, you gotta game to play.”
Tagovailoa’s demotion arrived after the Dolphins were eliminated from the playoffs in an overall disappointing loss to the Steelers on Monday night, but his game has been less than stellar all season long. He ranks 30th out of 33 in QBR (36.7), ahead of just Cam Ward, Geno Smith and J.J. McCarthy, and leads the league in interceptions, with 15 on the season.
Following Monday night's defeat, coach Mike McDaniel made clear that a benching was on the table. But the choice was still a surprise considering Tagovailoa’s massive contract, as well as the coach’s decision to elevate a rookie to the starting position over backup Zach Wilson. Speaking to The Miami Herald this week, Wilson admitted to being a bit “frustrated” by that decision, even if he is excited for Ewers.
The Texas export will get his first shot at glory on Sunday, when the 6–8 Dolphins host the 4–10 Bengals at 1 p.m. ET.