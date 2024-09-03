Jerod Mayo Issues Hilarious Clarification on Drake Maye 'Outplaying' Jacoby Brissett
This summer New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo made the decision to start journeyman Jacoby Brissett over the team's top draft pick, Drake Maye, at quarterback for the start of the 2024 season. His first big call as the organization's decision-maker did not come without controversy. In part due to Maye's strong preseason play, and in part because of what Mayo has been saying to local media.
After the Pats' final preseason game against the Washington Commanders, Mayo labeled Maye the second-best quarterback on the roster. Days later, he said during a radio interview the rookie had "outplayed" the veteran in the snaps they saw in August. Shortly after that, he announced Brissett as the starting quarterback to kick off 2024.
It made for a confusing sequence. On Tuesday, Mayo was asked about his public back-and-forth leading to the Brissett decision and the rookie head coach made a hilarious clarification regarding his comment that Maye had outplayed Brissett.
"I should have given more context to the comment at the time," Mayo said on The Greg Hill Show. "Drake had more playing time in the preseason than Jacoby, and that was intentional."
So Mayo did outplay Brissett! But not like that. He literally outplayed him. In terms of number of snaps.
Mayo is getting a crash course in navigating the media realm, that's for sure. Quite a contrast to his predecessor, for which Patriots reporters are surely glad.