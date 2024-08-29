SI

Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Makes Decision on Week 1 Starting QB

With Jacoby Brissett beginning the season under center, 2024 No. 3 pick Drake Maye will begin the year as the backup.

Mike McDaniel

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (13) waits for the snap against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (13) waits for the snap against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports / Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett has won the starting quarterback job for the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports. He will be under center when New England takes on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 on Sept. 8.

Brissett signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in the offseason that reunited him with the organization that drafted him as a backup to Tom Brady in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. The 31-year-old started two games with the Patriots in 2016 when Tom Brady was serving a suspension for his role in the Deflategate saga.

Since then, the 31-year-old Brissett has spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, one year with the Miami Dolphins, one year with the Cleveland Browns and one year with the Washington Commanders. He has made 48 starts over his eight seasons in the NFL, completing 61.3% of his passes for 10,574 yards and 51 touchdowns to 23 interceptions.

Brissett starting the season under center for the Patriots means that No. 3 pick Drake Maye will begin the year serving as Brissett's primary backup. Maye impressed the Patriots coaching staff throughout camp, and began making serious strides in his game to compete for the starting job. However, the organization has elected to slow play Maye's entrance into the fold, and he will continue to develop behind Brissett during his rookie year.

MORE NFL

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL