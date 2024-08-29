Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Makes Decision on Week 1 Starting QB
Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett has won the starting quarterback job for the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports. He will be under center when New England takes on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 on Sept. 8.
Brissett signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in the offseason that reunited him with the organization that drafted him as a backup to Tom Brady in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. The 31-year-old started two games with the Patriots in 2016 when Tom Brady was serving a suspension for his role in the Deflategate saga.
Since then, the 31-year-old Brissett has spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, one year with the Miami Dolphins, one year with the Cleveland Browns and one year with the Washington Commanders. He has made 48 starts over his eight seasons in the NFL, completing 61.3% of his passes for 10,574 yards and 51 touchdowns to 23 interceptions.
Brissett starting the season under center for the Patriots means that No. 3 pick Drake Maye will begin the year serving as Brissett's primary backup. Maye impressed the Patriots coaching staff throughout camp, and began making serious strides in his game to compete for the starting job. However, the organization has elected to slow play Maye's entrance into the fold, and he will continue to develop behind Brissett during his rookie year.