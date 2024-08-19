Jerod Mayo Makes Surprising Admission on Patriots' Starting Quarterback Job
The messaging from the New England Patriots has been very clear in the months since they selected Drake Maye with the third pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The organization was going to exercise patience, bring the young quarterback along slowly, and do whatever they could to put him in a position to succeed. Most interpreted this messaging as a flashing neon sign that Maye would not play very much in his first year, an impression confirmed by head coach Jerod Mayo telling reporters ahead of training camp there was no doubt veteran Jacoby Brissett had the starting job.
A month later, things have changed.
The Pats remain consistent in telling the public that they are playing the long game with Maye and there's no reason to throw him into the deep end before he's ready. But on Monday, after New England's second preseason contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mayo acknowledged that Maye could very well be under center for Week 1 because the team does not have a starting quarterback right now.
"One hundred percent," Mayo said during a interview with The Greg Hill Show when asked if Maye could start right out of the gates. "We're still in training camp. We still have a preseason game against Washington. Once again, we don't have a starting quarterback right now. When it’s time we’ll announce that. He could absolutely be QB1. So could Jacoby. We just have to see how it plays out."
It would be fair to chalk this up as little more than coach-speak meant to galvanize the veteran Brissett as meaningful games draw near, but it is nevertheless notable because one month ago Mayo said Brissett was the starter, hands-down. The above quote doesn't mean he's lost the job, and Mayo said a few days ago that he planned to give the starting gig to the best quarterback regardless of who it turned out to be. Still— in July, the Patriots had a starter. Now they don't.
A journeyman QB who's suited up for five NFL teams in eight seasons, Brissett got very few snaps in New England's first preseason contest (just like Maye) before getting some run in Saturday's game against the Eagles. He was not great, completing three of seven passes and throwing a terrible interception in the end zone. It's preseason, of course, but it's probably not the sign Pats coaches were hoping for that Brissett was undoubtedly the right choice.
Maye, by contrast, excited fans with his first substantial snaps in the NFL. He went 6-of-11 for 47 yards and ran for a touchdown. Again, one must be careful drawing conclusions from preseason play, but the glimpses of Maye's arm talent and athleticism played a strong contrast to Brissett's one brutal mistake.
Given the Patriots are shaping up to be one of the worst teams in the league, especially after trading Matthew Judon, it still would not be a shock to see Maye sit and let Brissett take the lumps behind arguably the NFL's worst offensive line. But Mayo's admission here could very well prove to be a sign that the tide is shifting in the rookie's direction.