Jerod Mayo, Patriots Were Hyped Up on Sideline After Huge Upset Over Bengals
The New England Patriots entered Week 1 as the biggest underdogs of the week, but they proved the doubters wrong when upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals 16–10.
The Patriots' sideline was beyond hyped to start their season 1–0, and to give their new coach Jerod Mayo his first win. It was the first time a coach other than Bill Belichick led the Patriots in 24 seasons.
As the Patriots were running the clock down in the final minutes of the game, Mayo was honored with his first Gatorade bath as head coach by defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale. Mayo didn't seem to care at all as he was just happy to be in the winner's circle in his highly anticipated coaching debut.
Mayo wasn't the only hyped person on the sideline. Safety Jabrill Peppers was electrified when celebrating his team's win. Peppers and Mayo even chest-bumped.
The Patriots will be looking to continue their winning streak next Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks.