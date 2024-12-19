Jerry Jeudy Had Perfect Response to Woody Johnson Nixing Trade Over 'Madden' Rating
The latest scoop on New York Jets owner Woody Johnson paints him as a boss with a mercurial temperament and a highly unconventional approach to managing a football team.
Johnson’s incredulous antics have elicited plenty of reactions from the NFL community, with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy chiming in on one particularly laughable aspect of The Athletic's staggering report.
Jeudy was viewed as a potential trade target for the Jets last offseason, but Johnson ultimately nixed the trade with the Denver Broncos for a wild reason, according to The Athletic. Johnson “felt Jeudy’s player rating in ‘Madden NFL’, the popular video game, wasn’t high enough,” an explanation that might be traced back to the advice of Johnson’s two teenage sons.
Jeudy, who was instead traded to the Cleveland Browns and is quietly building a stellar campaign, had the perfect response to Johnson's reported reason for declining the trade.
“I blame @ochocinco,” Jeudy wrote on X, referring to Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson who works as a ratings adjustor for Madden.
The vetoed trade may have been a blessing in disguise for Jeudy, who recently eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark and is on pace for a career-best campaign in Cleveland. Jeudy had a rating of 81 in Madden 24 and currently has a rating of 83 in Madden 25, for what it's worth.
The Browns (3-11) admittedly aren’t doing any better than the Jets (4-10) and face similar franchise-defining questions at the quarterback position following the 2024 season. But, at least Jeudy doesn’t have to deal with the never-ending drama that seems to follow Johnson wherever he goes.