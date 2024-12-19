Jets’ Woody Johnson Cursed Out Former QB So Badly After Loss That He Had to Apologize
There’s quite a lot coming out of the woodwork about New York Jets owner Woody Johnson amid the team’s disappointing 4-10 record this season.
In a ruthless article by The Athletic that delves into the drama and theatrics of Johnson managing the Jets, Johnson reportedly nixed a trade for current Cleveland Browns wideout Jerry Jeudy last offseason because his Madden rating was too low.
The latest news about Johnson isn’t all fun and games, though, as it was also revealed that the Jets owner went off on former Jets quarterback Mike White two years ago.
White was starting in place of much-maligned quarterback Zach Wilson in the Jets’ game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 of the 2022 season with the team’s playoff hopes still alive. White, who was playing through broken ribs, recorded an ugly statline with 240 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.
After the 23-6 loss, which eliminated the Jets from postseason contention, White threw his helmet in apparent frustration in the locker room.
Johnson, who was also in the Jets’ locker room, reportedly said, “You should throw your helmet, you f---ing suck.”
Johnson later apologized to White for his profane outburst.
Johnson made headlines earlier this year for suggesting that Aaron Rodgers should be benched during the season and has been described as an "unpredictable boss". As New York looks ahead to an uncertain future, the Jets owner’s seemingly sour relationships with his quarterbacks of late isn’t a great look for the franchise.