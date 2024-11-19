Jerry Jones Addresses Cowboys Quarterback Situation After Blowout Loss to Texans
The Dallas Cowboys limped to another loss on Monday night, their fifth in a row, but it still doesn't seem as if owner Jerry Jones is plotting any major changes.
After the 34–10 blowout against the Houston Texans, Jones spoke highly of the amount of effort he's seen from the struggling team, while also touching on the Cowboys' quarterback situation in the absence of the injured Dak Prescott.
"I worry a lot about execution. I worry a lot about communication in the line. I worry a lot about having two people in the same spot on routes. I worry a lot about all that stuff. But guys giving the effort out? No, you don’t need to worry about anybody in that locker room giving everything they got and more," Jones declared, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Regarding the quarterback situation between starter Cooper Rush and backup Trey Lance, Jones declared that Rush gave Dallas the best chance of winning, and thus wanted to continue to roll with him going forward.
During Monday's loss, Rush attempted a career-high 55 passes. He totaled 354 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Lance, who featured late in last week's loss, did not get into the game, something coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged that he regretted after the game.
The Cowboys will look to end their losing streak on the road against the Washington Commanders in Week 12 before returning home to play against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day.