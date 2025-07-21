Jerry Jones Admits He's Considered Stepping Down As Cowboys GM
Dallas Cowboys training camp kicked off on Monday, and Jerry Jones wasted zero time in making headlines.
Meeting with reporters as preparation for the 2025 season got fully underway, Jones offered noteworthy quotes on Micah Parsons's extension, Trevon Diggs's salary reduction, and several more of the various topics that would be off-limits to all NFL owners except Jones. He also made a shockingly honest admission when asked about his future as the general manager of the organization.
Jones was asked straight-up if he at any point considered stepping down from his duties as Cowboys GM. He admitted that yes, he had— but not for long.
"Yes," Jones replied when asked if he'd thought about stepping down. "Momentary."
When asked how long "momentary" was, Jones got frank.
"Small fractions of seconds," he said.
The longtime Cowboys decision-maker went on to say that he is still committed to winning a Super Bowl and he must live in the moment with his 83rd birthday around the corner.
When Jones was asked this same question back in January, he bluntly dismissed the notion completely and explained this is what he paid for when he bought the franchise. Perhaps his thoughts on the matter are slowly starting to shift.
Either way, the 2025 season will mark Jones's 36th year making decisions for the Cowboys. He hopes this year will bring the first Super Bowl under his charge since 1996.