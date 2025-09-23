Jerry Jones Addresses Controversial Play Call That Caused CeeDee Lamb's Injury
The Cowboys left Chicago with a loss on the scoreboard and even more trouble throughout the roster. Dallas's blowout defeat to the Bears was not a great reflection of how competitive Dak Prescott and Co. might be this season. But the loss of star receiver CeeDee Lamb will be felt even more deeply than dropping to 1-2 on the season. Lamb suffered a high ankle sprain in the early going of the contest and could miss up to a month.
What might make the injury even more painful for fans is that Lamb didn't get hurt on a standard receiver play. He received a designed handoff from Prescott and got his ankle twisted while getting tackled. Injuries always happen in football but it would be understandable for there to be lingering frustration or regret about Lamb suffering his injury doing something wide receivers normally do not do.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked during his weekly radio interview with 105.3 The Fan if there was any second-guessing about the playcall that Lamb got hurt on. He gave a very firm response.
"There’s no regret," Jones said. "No. That goes with it. That’s been an effective play for us over the last few years. It’s one that we will take advantage of when he gets back.”
It's the expected response. Even if Jones did have reservations it is unlikely he'd express them publicly given head coach Brian Schottenheimer offered a similar confident view of the situation.
It sounds like Lamb will still be getting handoffs when he returns, regardless of what happened on Sunday.