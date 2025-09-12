Jerry Jones Continues to Explain Why He Made the Micah Parsons Trade
The Jerry Jones-Micah Parsons stalemate ended with the Cowboys dealing their star defensive end to the Packers in exchange for Kenny Clark and a pair of first-round picks. It will take years of data to definitively prove which side won that trade but the high-profile owner faces an uphill climb in being proven correct in pulling the trigger.
To his credit, Jones has explained thoroughly why he felt Dallas needed to move on from Parsons ever since the surprising move happened. His explanations may not have satisfied fans of America's Team before the season began and Parsons joining a Packers defense that's shut down two powerful offenses in back to back weeks isn't making his job easier.
But he's continuing to explain himself.
Including today on 105.3 The Fan when the topic came up.
“Everybody’s looking for the guy that could absolutely singly make the defense," Jones said per The Athletic's Jon Mochota. "Everybody wants that guy. Now, we had him for four years, and you see what we did for four years. So, my point is, one guy doesn’t do it.
“Now, the closest thing there is, for one guy to make that much difference, is a quarterback. When you start going from there, then, man, you’ve got to really look at allocating 100 million, 200 million dollars. And allocating that over many players and positions. That’s exactly what I did.”
It may be a long season for Jones, who will continue to face questions about why Parsons isn't in a Cowboys uniform.