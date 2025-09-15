SI

Jerry Jones Had Funniest Celebration in Cowboys’ Locker Room After Week 2 Win

Andy Nesbitt

Jerry Jones had some fun with this team after the Cowboys' thrilling win over the Giants on Sunday.
Jerry Jones had some fun with this team after the Cowboys' thrilling win over the Giants on Sunday.
The Dallas Cowboys won the craziest game of Sunday's Week 2 NFL slate, as they used a 64-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey at the buzzer to force overtime where they were then able to escape with a 40-37 victory over Russell Wilson and the New York Giants.

The postgame scene inside the Cowboys locker room was understandably electric, especially since they were able to overcome a stunning Giants go-ahead touchdown with 25 seconds left in the game.

Jerry Jones was front and center for the party as he was seen having a blast with Brian Schottenheimer, who got his first win as the Cowboys' head coach, and the rest of team.

Here's Jones doing his best to fit in during the celebration:

Some might wonder if the Cowboys should've been so happy about giving up 37 points to Wilson and the struggling Giants but a win is a win in the NFL and you have to have a little fun when you get one.

Jones definitely accomplished that on Sunday.

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

