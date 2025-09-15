Jerry Jones Had Funniest Celebration in Cowboys’ Locker Room After Week 2 Win
The Dallas Cowboys won the craziest game of Sunday's Week 2 NFL slate, as they used a 64-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey at the buzzer to force overtime where they were then able to escape with a 40-37 victory over Russell Wilson and the New York Giants.
The postgame scene inside the Cowboys locker room was understandably electric, especially since they were able to overcome a stunning Giants go-ahead touchdown with 25 seconds left in the game.
Jerry Jones was front and center for the party as he was seen having a blast with Brian Schottenheimer, who got his first win as the Cowboys' head coach, and the rest of team.
Here's Jones doing his best to fit in during the celebration:
Some might wonder if the Cowboys should've been so happy about giving up 37 points to Wilson and the struggling Giants but a win is a win in the NFL and you have to have a little fun when you get one.
Jones definitely accomplished that on Sunday.