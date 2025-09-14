Russell Wilson's Vintage Moon Ball Touchdown vs. Cowboys Had NFL Fans on Their Feet

Russ 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 to Nabers for the lead late in the 4th Quarter! What a throw!!!!



Over 400yards on the day and 3tds for Russ.



27/36 433yds 3TDspic.twitter.com/R6RSZntuOb https://t.co/Zp5uuaZdv6