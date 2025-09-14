SI

Russell Wilson's Vintage Moon Ball Touchdown vs. Cowboys Had NFL Fans on Their Feet

Wilson's deep pass to Malik Nabers gave the Giants the lead (however briefly).

Brigid Kennedy

With roughly five minutes left in OT, Wilson had thrown for 433 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday.
With roughly five minutes left in OT, Wilson had thrown for 433 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday.
Although it wasn't enough to decide the game thanks to a 64-yard kick from the Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey, Giants quarterback Russell Wilson had New York fans on their proverbial feet when he tossed a 48-yard, go-ahead moon ball to Malik Nabers with just 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter vs. Dallas on Sunday.

As the clock ticked down and with New York trailing by four, Wilson launched one of his signature passes all the way into the end zone, where Nabers expertly made the catch.

If you watched the game, you'll know that the Cowboys would go on to tie the game on the next possession and later win it in OT, but still—NFL fans couldn't believe what they had just seen from the 36-year-old Wilson.

Take a look at that play, and the fan reaction, below:

It was an excellent highlight reel moment for Wilson, who ultimately went 27-36 for 433 yards and three touchdowns in regulation.

