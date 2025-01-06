Jerry Jones Delivered a Show-Stopping Acting Job Playing Himself in Viral TV Cameo
Open curtain: the Dallas Cowboys have their highest Super Bowl expectations in years entering the 2024 season. (Aside: this year would not, in fact, be the year). Quarterback Dak Prescott and other key starters get injured. Dallas gets blown out at home several times. The sun shines too brightly. Owner Jerry Jones must make key decisions on the future of the team.
The Cowboys' latest disappointing 7–10 campaign made for quite the tragic soap opera this past season, but if the NFL thing doesn't work out for Jones, he could have another calling in a wildly different field—the movie biz.
Jones made a brilliant guest appearance in episode 9 of the TV drama, Landman, which marks his first acting job in over a decade. The Cowboys owner, who previously appeared in episodes of The League and Entourage, basically played himself in the new hit series about the oil industry, but boy did he play himself well.
A clip of Jones's cameo has been making the rounds on social media, and NFL fans were left starstruck at Jones's incredible two-minute monologue. For context, Jones was delivering a heartfelt speech to Texas oil titan Monty Miller (played by Jon Hamm) about the importance of keeping family close in the oil business.
Take a look:
It was an all too familiar role for Jones, who built his empire from his own private oil company in Arkansas in the 1970s, but he totally nailed it: