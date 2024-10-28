Jerry Jones's Family Car Hit by Rising Barricade En Route to 49ers-Cowboys Game
One of the vehicles in Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones's caravan on Sunday night reportedly was in an accident near Levi's Stadium.
The Athletic's Jon Machota reported Sunday night that a car bringing Charlotte Jones, Jerry Jones Jr. and Shy Anderson Jr. to the game was struck by a "rising barricade" outside the San Francisco 49ers' home stadium. They were all evaluated by the Cowboys' team personnel after the accident.
According to The Athletic's Michael Silver, Charlotte Jones is feared to have suffered a rib injury, while Jerry Jones Jr. sustained a head injury.
The 82-year-old Jerry Jones, who has owned the Cowboys since 1989, has three children: Charlotte Jones, Jerry Jones Jr. and Stephen Jones. Shy Anderson Jr., who also was involved in the accident, is one of his grandchildren.
NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico noted on the Sunday Night Football broadcast that the family was able to make it up to the luxury suite at Levi's Stadium reserved for the opposing owner's family.