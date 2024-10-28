SI

Jerry Jones's Family Car Hit by Rising Barricade En Route to 49ers-Cowboys Game

One of the cars in Jerry Jones's caravan was involved in an accident before "Sunday Night Football."

Tom Dierberger

Charlotte Jones (center) serves as the Cowboys' executive vice president and chief brand officer.
Charlotte Jones (center) serves as the Cowboys' executive vice president and chief brand officer. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the vehicles in Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones's caravan on Sunday night reportedly was in an accident near Levi's Stadium.

The Athletic's Jon Machota reported Sunday night that a car bringing Charlotte Jones, Jerry Jones Jr. and Shy Anderson Jr. to the game was struck by a "rising barricade" outside the San Francisco 49ers' home stadium. They were all evaluated by the Cowboys' team personnel after the accident.

According to The Athletic's Michael Silver, Charlotte Jones is feared to have suffered a rib injury, while Jerry Jones Jr. sustained a head injury.

The 82-year-old Jerry Jones, who has owned the Cowboys since 1989, has three children: Charlotte Jones, Jerry Jones Jr. and Stephen Jones. Shy Anderson Jr., who also was involved in the accident, is one of his grandchildren.

NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico noted on the Sunday Night Football broadcast that the family was able to make it up to the luxury suite at Levi's Stadium reserved for the opposing owner's family.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NFL