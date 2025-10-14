Jerry Jones Gives Clear Answer on Possibility of Cowboys Moving on From Matt Eberflus
The Cowboys' defense has struggled through its first six games in 2025, having surrendered 30.7 points per game, second-worst in the league behind only the Ravens (32.3).
After surrendering 30 points in the Week 6 loss to the Panthers, Jerry Jones was asked Tuesday if he had considered making a change at defensive coordinator. Former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is in his first season as the Cowboys' DC but the defense hasn't gotten off to a good start to the year.
Jones, who defended the defensive coordinator on the radio earlier in the day, shot down any notion that he may be considering pulling the plug on Eberflus's time as defensive coordinator, and expressed confidence that Dallas's coaching staff would turn things around.
"I got a lot of confidence in him," Jones said of Eberflus, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
In addition to surrendering more than 30 points per game, the Cowboys have also allowed the most passing yards per game (269.5) and the fourth-most rushing yards per game (142.2). The defense is surrendering 6.1 yards per play, as opponents are having success whether it be through the air or on the ground. The Cowboys have only held one team, the Jets, to 22 or less points, and have had 30 or more points scored against them in four of their six games.
Jones maintained that he isn't ready to make any changes just yet, so it seems Eberflus will have some time to try to get the group back on track. Of course, the loss of Micah Parsons, who was traded to the Packers just ahead of the regular season, could be one reason the Cowboys' defense has struggled.
Dallas takes on the rival Commanders in Week 7, a game slated for Sunday, Oct. 19 at AT&T Stadium.