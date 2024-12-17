Jerry Jones Gives Honest Report Card on Mike McCarthy Amid Disappointing Season
Jerry Jones has arguably been Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's biggest cheerleader during the 2024 season, even though the 6–8 team has had its many struggles.
The Cowboys owner is remaining with his positive stance regarding McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, despite the many concerns from fans about their leadership.
"I give them both high grades this year," Jones said on Tuesday's 105.3 The Fan.
The Cowboys have won three of their last four games after going on a five-game losing streak right before that. But, in most of the games they've lost, the Dallas defense has given up a lot of points. Through 14 games, the Cowboys have had 380 points scored on them, which is the third highest in the league—that's where some of Zimmer's criticism comes from. The Dallas offense has scored 298 points, in contrast.
As of now, the Cowboys don't seem likely to make the playoffs, as they sit in the third spot of the NFC East. The league has the team's probability of making the playoffs at less than one percent.
While most of the NFL world is calling for Jones to make a change at head coach and possibly DC, Jones doesn't seem ready to end their tenures in Dallas. McCarthy is up for a contract extension after the 2024 season, and Jones has previously stated what seemed like support for this contract. We'll see how the end of the season turns out for the Cowboys.