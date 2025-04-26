Jerry Jones Goes Viral for Awkward Dance Moves After Cowboys' NFL Draft Pick
With the selection of East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft on Friday night, the Dallas Cowboys ended up with a massive steal in the eyes of some, who believed the talented defensive back to be a first or second round talent were he not recovering from ACL surgery.
Evidently, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thought as much of the pick, because he immediately felt like dancing after the club made the selection. ESPN's broadcast showed a slow motion replay of Jones's awkward dance moves, and they were not to be missed.
We're not exactly sure what that move is, so let's call it The Jones. Perhaps Cowboys players will adopt this dance move as a touchdown celebration during the '25 season in an ode to their fearless leader. Just as long as they don't get penalized by the NFL for it.