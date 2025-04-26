SI

Jerry Jones Goes Viral for Awkward Dance Moves After Cowboys' NFL Draft Pick

Tim Capurso

Jones dancing after the Cowboys' third-round draft pick.
Jones dancing after the Cowboys' third-round draft pick. / Screengrab Twitter @PardonMyTake
In this story:

With the selection of East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft on Friday night, the Dallas Cowboys ended up with a massive steal in the eyes of some, who believed the talented defensive back to be a first or second round talent were he not recovering from ACL surgery.

Evidently, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thought as much of the pick, because he immediately felt like dancing after the club made the selection. ESPN's broadcast showed a slow motion replay of Jones's awkward dance moves, and they were not to be missed.

We're not exactly sure what that move is, so let's call it The Jones. Perhaps Cowboys players will adopt this dance move as a touchdown celebration during the '25 season in an ode to their fearless leader. Just as long as they don't get penalized by the NFL for it.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NFL