Jerry Jones Has Spoken to Deion Sanders About Dallas Cowboys Job
Deion Sanders may have a decision to make soon.
According to multiple reports on Monday night, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already spoken to Sanders about the team's head coaching vacancy.
The Cowboys fired head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday and several potential candidates have already been named.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Sanders will have interest in the job.
Sanders would be the biggest name put forward so far in the Cowboys’ search. He just finished his second season as the head coach at Colorado. The Buffaloes finished 9-4 (7-2 in the Big 12) after going 4-8 in 2023. That followed three seasons at Jackson State in which Sanders led the Tigers to a 27-6 record.
The 57-year-old Sanders went into coaching in 2012 and spent several years at the high school level before taking over at Jackson State in 2020. A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sanders spent five seasons with the Cowboys, including the 1995 campaign that ended with a victory in Super Bowl XXX.
His son, Shedeur Sanders, is projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL draft. Conventional wisdom had father and son attempting to team up in the professional ranks, but Dak Prescott is entrenched at quarterback for the Cowboys.
McCarthy was fired following a lackluster 7-10 2024 campaign. In five seasons with the Cowboys, he went 49-35, but only won one playoff game and never advanced past the divisional round.