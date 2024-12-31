Jerry Jones Issues Statement After Cowboys Release Ezekiel Elliott Again
The Dallas Cowboys released running back Ezekiel Elliott for the second time in his career on Tuesday before the team's Week 18 finale against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave a statement about releasing Elliott shortly after the news dropped.
"Out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible, we are releasing him from the Cowboys roster today," Jones said. "As I have said many times previously, Zeke's impact as one of the greatest to ever play with the Star on their helmet will never change and is etched in our record books and history forever. We thank him, love him and wish him the absolute best."
Ezekiel's agent Rocky Arceneaux released a statement after Jones.
“I’d like to thank Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys for affording Zeke this unique opportunity in granting us our release," Arceneaus said. "Even though nothing is imminent Zeke is excited about the possibilities and is grateful. He’s got a lot of good football left in him, and will remain a Dallas Cowboy for life.”
Elliott played for the New England Patriots for one season last year before returning to the Cowboys. It'll be interesting to see if he's picked up by any teams headed to the playoffs, which start on Saturday, Jan. 11 for the wild-card round.