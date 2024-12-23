Jerry Jones Had Major Praise for Mike McCarthy After Cowboys' Win vs. Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys may not be fighting for a spot in the postseason, but the team proved Sunday night that they're not just ready to roll over and look ahead to next season. The Cowboys picked up a gritty victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, and owner Jerry Jones was delighted with what he saw on the field.
Speaking to reporters after the 26–24 win, Jones had plenty of praise for the team and head coach Mike McCarthy in particular.
"I'm just proud that they got rewarded and our team is playing at that level because he's got them coached up to playing at that level even though you realize when you're not in those playoffs you can't get to the big one," said Jones of McCarthy, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "He's got this team–-that's as good of an emotional performance, effort performance that I've seen us have. I don't know what to compare it to."
The Cowboys improved to 7–8 with Sunday's win, though it may be too little too late. They're winners of four of their last five games and have truly come into their own with Cooper Rush taking over for the injured Dak Prescott. Despite having nothing to play for in terms of this season, Dallas battled on Sunday night. Jones made clear he credits McCarthy for the team's determination.
Of course, McCarthy's future with the franchise has been a topic of discussion of late. Coaching in the last year of his contact, there had been some doubt cast as to whether he'd be back with the team in 2025 amid a rocky '24 season. Jones didn't address that head on, but his actions after the game, including a warm exchange with the coach in the locker room, indicate he's thrilled with how things have been going in recent weeks.