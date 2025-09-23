Jerry Jones Had Honest Admission About Micah Parsons’s Return to Dallas With Packers
Pro Bowl pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday makes his return to Dallas, his home for the first four seasons of his NFL career, for the first time since the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Packers on Aug. 28. One can bet that, given the way his tenure with the Cowboys ended, Parsons will have extra juice when he takes the field at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.
But what about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones? Does he feel any extra sense of urgency to beat the Packers now that Parsons is wearing the green and gold?
"Yes, I do," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. "Of course, I've said this time and time again, I think the world of Micah as an individual and of course know him well. I might say, 'I wish him well,' except it's obvious I don't this weekend in terms of Green Bay winning the game. And so, it makes for an exciting time."
After sometimes tense and lengthy contract negotiations between Jones and Parsons, the blockbuster trade materialized, sending the star pass rusher to Green Bay for three-time Pro Bowl selection Kenny Clark and two first-round picks (2026 and 2027). Jones cited a need to upgrade the interior of the Cowboys' defensive line with stopping the run in mind.
In three games of the post-Parsons era thus far, the Dallas defense ranks 17th against the run but dead-last in the NFL against the pass and has allowed 30.7 points per game. The Cowboys defense has accumulated the fifth-fewest sacks in the league.
And as for mitigating Parsons's impact when the Cowboys are on offense, Jones has some ideas.
"Over the years, when I saw Micah mitigated, when I saw teams play him pretty well, which he's going to make some plays no matter how you play him, but when I saw people play us well with Micah in the game—and it did happen—then obviously we'll be looking to try to run those kinds of plays."
The Cowboys and Packers will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.