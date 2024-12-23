Cameras Caught Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy Sharing Nice Moment After Cowboys' Win
The Dallas Cowboys were able to hang on at home Sunday night and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26-24, to improve to 7-8 on the season.
Jerry Jones's team was eliminated from postseason contention earlier on Sunday but the Cowboys didn't let that get them down as they fought hard for 60 minutes and handed Baker Mayfield & Co. a costly loss.
Jones praised Mike McCarthy after the game, saying the Cowboys' head coach has had the team playing well the past few weeks when they could have easily closed up shop and played out the string over the final few weeks of the season.
NBC's cameras caught Jones and McCarthy sharing a nice moment in the locker room after the win:
The Cowboys travel to Philadelphia next Sunday where they'll face the Eagles. You have to think they'd love to hand their banged-up rivals a late-season loss in that one.