Jerry Jones Names Deion Sanders’s ‘Greatest’ Skill That He Could Bring to NFL
The Deion Sanders-Dallas Cowboys rumors feel never-ending these days with seemingly every member of the NFL and college football media giving their two cents on what will happen in the coming months.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was the latest to weigh in on the speculation, and while Jones appeared to throw cold water on the idea, he still offered the Colorado coach a surprising amount of praise.
"I think we're way ahead of ourselves relative to when and if he decides to go into coaching in the NFL,” Jones said on his weekly appearance on 105.3 The FAN.
However, Jones noted in a hypothetical sense what factors NFL teams might take into consideration if they were to pursue Sanders. One of those factors was Sanders’s unrivaled skill as a recruiter.
“One of his greatest skills, that he really brings to college, is that he almost has no peer as far as being a recruiter,” continued Jones. “Kids want to come play for him. And he has a way of selling that. That is one skill, that recruiting skill, that is not a huge prerequisite for NFL coaches. One of his greatest values is in that area of putting the team together and getting great talent to come play for him there at Colorado.”
Sanders has been heavily rumored to take over the Cowboys head coaching job despite current coach Mike McCarthy still very much steering the ship at the moment. What direction the ship is heading is a different story altogether, with the Cowboys coming off their fifth loss at home and sitting in third in the NFC East with a 3-7 record.
Over in Boulder, Sander and the Buffaloes control their own destiny with two weekends left in the regular season in their race for the Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff bid. Colorado just landed top-ranked quarterback Julien Lewis, the No. 2 overall high school prospect per ESPN, which could further cloud Sanders’s already murky path to the pro leagues.