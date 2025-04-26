Jerry Jones Praises Cowboys Draft Class for Being 'Woke'
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys didn't do anything crazy over the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL draft.
They reinforced the trenches with their first two picks, selecting Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker and Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku before adding East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr. at cornerback. For as much as Jones loves the Cowboys to be a lightning rod of attention it was, to put it simply, a boring first few picks for Dallas (Jones's dance moves notwitstanding).
Jones spoke with the media late on Friday night to discuss the selections and, predictably, had many compliments for the team's newest additions. One such compliment raised some eyebrows: Jones praised them for being "woke." But the Cowboys owner and GM did not use it the same way the word is often thrown around in the current political sphere.
"These guys are influencers with their work ethic and their understanding of, what's the word for it today? Woke," Jones said, via Garrett Podell of CBS Sports. "Seriously. What is that? That's having some good instinct. That's looking ahead. That's understanding, that's caring when maybe others don't. Some woke. These guys, all of them really, they've demonstrated that they've got the ability to not only feel it but use it to help their teams."
Never a dull press conference with Jones, that's for sure. The Cowboys have seven picks in the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the draft on Saturday and will undoubtedly try to acquire more woke players.