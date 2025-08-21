Jerry Jones Had Profane Way to Describe Contract Negotiations With Micah Parsons
The Micah Parsons saga doesn't appear to be any closer to reaching a resolution, despite the Cowboys getting their season underway in just a couple of weeks.
Jerry Jones made an appearance on Michael Irvin's podcast Thursday to discuss the situation involving Dallas's superstar defender, and explain why the contract negotiations have been so arduous.
Jones didn't hold back, either, as he scathed Parsons's agent David Mulugheta.
"When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our ass," Jones told Irvin. "Just so we're clear."
"Micah and I talked, and then we were gonna send it over to the agent. We had our agreements on term, amount, guarantees, everything. We were gonna send it over the agent, and the agent said 'Don't bother, because we've got all that to negotiate,'" Jones explained. "The issue, very frankly, is, we've had the negotiation in my mind, and the agent is trying to get his nose in it... and try to come in there and improve off the market we've already set."
Jones went on to compare the behavior to a child asking both parents for the same thing in hopes of getting a different answer to get their way.
As far as Jones is concerned, the negotiations were made directly with Parsons, sealed and ready to be signed, only for Mulugheta to hold up the deal by asking for more. It was previously reported that Jones had tried to avoid negotiating with Mulugheta altogether, but the team owner seems to believe that the agent wasn't acting in good faith.
Considering we're just two weeks out from the season opener, Jones's decision to speak publicly to Irvin about the situation may have significant windfalls in the coming days. Parsons has already requested a trade from the organization, something Jones claimed was merely a negotiating tactic.
Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make just over $24 million under the fifth-year option. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 if he doesn't sign a new deal with the Cowboys. Of course, any contract for Parsons would almost certainly make him the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL, a raise he's earned with his play on the field.
Ultimately, this contract standoff seems far from over.