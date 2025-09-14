Jerry Jones Reveals Cowboys Signed Former All-Pro After Exciting Win Over Giants
The Dallas Cowboys won a thriller over the New York Giants on Sunday, and owner Jerry Jones wanted to break some news after the game.
Following the Cowboys' 40-37 overtime win against their division rival, Jones revealed the team had agreed to a deal with former Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney.
Dallas needs help on defense, and after trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, the team's pass rush could use a boost. Maybe the 32-year-old Clowney can help. The Cowboys will be his seventh NFL team during his now 12-season career.
Jadeveon Clowney's Career Path
Clowney was the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL draft and spent five seasons with the Houston Texans, racking up 29 sacks. He made three Pro Bowls, being selected in 2016, '17, and '18, and was named second-team All-Pro in 2016.
The Texans franchise-tagged Clowney in 2019, then traded him to the Seattle Seahawks before the season began. He played 13 games there, recording three sacks and four forced fumbles. He did add 1.5 sacks in the playoffs.
The Tennessee Titans signed him to a one-year, $12 million deal in September of 2020, but he only played eight games for the team and didn't record a sack. A knee injury put him on injured reserve in November of that season.
The Cleveland Browns signed Clowney in 2021, and he had a solid season, racking up nine sacks and two forced fumbles. He returned for the 2022 campaign on a one-year, $11 million deal, but it wasn't a successful season. He was eventually sent home by the team after he made comments deemed disparaging to the franchise.
Clowney signed with the Baltimore Ravens before the 2023 season, and he was excellent as he played in all 17 games and tied a career-high with 9.5 sacks. He also added another sack in the playoffs.
Following that season, the Carolina Panthers inked him to a two-year, $20 million deal. In 2024, he turned in an average season for the Panthers, finishing with 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks before the team released him in the offseason.
Now he has another chance with the Cowboys.